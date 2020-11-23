Since the last release (11/20/20), Mason County Public Health was notified of Thirty-Nine (39) additional Mason County residents that tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to Seven Hundred and Fifty-Seven (757) positive cases in Mason County.
If you are showing symptoms for COVID-19, early testing is encouraged. At the earliest signs of symptoms, please reach out to the Respiratory Illness Triage line at 360-427-3615. They can assist you in scheduling an appointment at Mason Health’s Drive Thru COVID-19 testing.
