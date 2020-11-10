NEW YORK (AP) - It was a "Jeopardy!" episode unlike the ones that have aired over the decades. Instead of Johnny Gilbert's booming voice announcing "This! Is! Jeopardy!" - the game show opened with the muted voice of its executive producer, Mike Richards. Speaking in a taped appearance, Richards called Trebek's death "an enormous loss" for the staff and crew - as well as for Trebek's family and his millions of fans. Richards said the last 35 shows Trebek taped last month as he fought pancreatic cancer would air - because that's what he wanted. After thanking Trebek, Richards did the show's traditional opening, followed by a moment of silence and a dimming of the lights on the "Jeopardy!" set.
