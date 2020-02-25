Meet Alita! She is a lovely, smart, 1.5 year old, 33-pound Border Collie/Lab mix who is looking for an active forever family. Alita will need a fenced yard, plenty of exercise and a grain-free diet to keep her healthy and happy. She would love to learn agility! She prefers a home with older, dog-savvy children, no cats, and no livestock. Alita did live with another Border Collie, and does enjoy proper introduced dog pals! If there are other dogs in the house, crate dining is what she prefers because she needs to know that there is no competition for her chow. Great companion and family dog!
If you have further questions or would like to schedule an appointment to meet Alita in person, please contact the adoption team at Shelton Adopt-a-Pet. Emails are the preferred method of communication.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
