On Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told CNBC that people who qualify for stimulus checks could soon see them deposit into checking accounts as early as next week.
Congress passed the $900 billion relief bill late Monday night.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign off on the relief package on Tuesday. “The good news is this is a very, very fast way of getting money into the economy. Let me emphasize: People are going to see this money at the beginning of next week,” Mnuchin told CNBC. “So it’s very fast, it’s money that gets recirculated in the economy,” he added. “People go out and spend this money, and that helps small business and that helps getting more people back to work.”
Anyone making under $75,000 will receive a stimulus check of $600; that’s a decrease from the previous income threshold of $99,000. Families receive an additional $600 payment per dependent under 18.
