Staffing at our Firm - we are very happy to announce that we’ve recently hired Heather Ward as a staff accountant in our Olympia office. Heather has an associate’s degree in accounting, as well as several years of experience working in the accounting industry. In her free time, Heather enjoys spending time walking, reading and listening to music. We also wanted to take this opportunity to make sure you know that since our firm’s overall approach is to function as a team, while you’ll have a primary staff member assigned to your account to provide payroll, excise and accounting support services, you can be assured in knowing that our other staff members are available to work with you on your account over time. As this year winds down, we want to thank those of you who currently work with our firm for your continued patronage, and we also want to encourage those of you who have formed a new business recently, or are possibly considering making a change in your accounting services provider to reach out to us to see how we can assist you with your business set up, and/or your company’s ongoing accounting and reporting needs. Sincerely, Mike & Staff
Dear Clients and Friends - we ask that you please contact us via email, since our offices are currently closed to the public and since this is the best method of reaching us as we work remotely for now. Please be patient as we continue to provide services for you, and please know that we will respond to you as soon as possible, via email and/or on the phone. In the meantime, please make arrangements to scan and email, fax, or mail us your documents. Alternatively, you can drop your data off in one of our secure boxes next to each of our outside office doors, or you can access our firm’s portal at https://wittenbergcpa.filegenius.com/index.php#. Thank you! Mike and Staff
Wittenberg CPA, PS
329 W. Railroad Avenue, Suite 200
P.O. Box 1783
Shelton, WA 98584
Ph (360) 426-0230 Fx (360) 426-1464
-------------------------------------------
1401 4th Avenue E., Suite 201
Olympia, WA 98506
Ph (360-350-4460 Fx (360) 338-0269
Website: www.wittenbergcpa.com
www.facebook.com/wittenbergcpa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.