It’s apparently clear to authorities that there’s a legitimate reason why a local runaway who prompted a widespread search involving several agencies this week left home.
10-year-old Thomas Leinneweber of Belfair, the boy who was the center of this week’s widespread search, was found safe on Tuesday after disappearing for over 24 hours. But, further investigation revealed that Thomas wasn’t ‘crying wolf’ on why he ran away. Mason County Chief Deputy Ryan Spurling says Thomas and his two younger sisters were officially taken into custody by Child Protective Services while he was being examined at a local hospital. Thomas reportedly told friends that he had run away from home because he was “not being treated right.” Spurling could not reveal the exact reason why Thomas and his younger siblings were removed from the home as the investigation continues.
iFIBER ONE News will update you as further details develop.
