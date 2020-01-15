The crest of the Cascades in our state has experienced an “overload” of snow in recent days.
On Tuesday, officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted that 66 inches of snow fell upon Snoqualmie Pass over the course of four days at the end of last week, into the start of this week.
The DOT says the concentrated amount of snow has translated into "whiteout conditions" resulting crashes because drivers couldn't see. The DOT also asked drivers attempting to seek refuge from the blizzard-like conditions NOT to park underneath the wildlife crossing.
Over the same reported time span, Stevens Pass received 50 inches of snow over the four-day period. Stevens Pass remains closed for the time being due to poor road conditions. Stevens Pass will be closed through at least Wednesday night.
