SHELTON - On Friday, Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries released information listing businesses across the state that were penalized for COVID-19 violations.
Recently, a gas station in Shelton received what appeared to be the largest fine among businesses that had been fined since July.
The Agate Store has $7,500 penalty to pay for not enforcing employee or customer mask use and other non-COVID safety violations, according to L&I.
The Agate Store has appealed.
L&I has cited 20 businesses for mask violations since July because of EOC complaints and a few public complaints that came directly to the agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.