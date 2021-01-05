OLYMPIA - When the strict COVID-19 restrictions expire on Jan 11, Washington state will enter a new phase of restrictions, which will be part of a new program known as “Healthy Washington.”
Under the new plan, regions, not counties, will be allowed to reopen gyms, restaurants, and entertainment venues if certain COVID-19 metrics are met.
Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties will be grouped together as one of those eight regions across the state.
On Jan. 11, regions unable to qualify for Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington Plan will enter what is known as “Phase 1” of the new system. Under phase 1, restrictions will remain unchanged from the previous limitations that were implemented in mid-November. To advance to the next phase a region must show that it has had a 10% reduction in COVID-19 rates over a two-week period compared to the most recent previous two weeks, a 10% reduction in COVID-related hospital admissions, and the new test positivity rate is below 10%. Once those thresholds are met, a region will be allowed to enter Phase 2. Under phase 2, restaurants and gyms will be allowed to reopen with 25% capacity; ticketed live events will be limited to 10 patrons. On Friday, the state will determine which regions are already meeting the Phase 2 threshold based on the previous two weeks. If a region is meeting the metrics, they will be able to enter Phase 2; if they are unable, they'll enter Phase 1. The state will record and re-assess metrics by each region every Friday.
Additional phases will be implemented as more progress is made in each region.
iFIBER ONE News will update this story as more information becomes available.
