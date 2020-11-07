FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a drive-in get out the vote rally at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Fla. Harris made history Saturday, Nov. 7, as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)