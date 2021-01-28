EPHRATA - iFIBER ONE News is gearing up for the big reveal of its new website, which is set to go live on Monday, Feb.1.
The media outlet’s website will boast a more streamlined, user-friendly look with more robust coverage of happenings across Washington state. The website will be repurposed to feature news not only from our eastern Washington market, but our western Washington market as well.
"There's a lot that happens in the South Sound that impacts statewide. I'm really excited to have readers in Eastern Washington find out more about the great things we have here and I'm also looking forward to exposing our readers to the great reporting coming from the Columbia Basin and Wenatchee Valley,” iFIBER ONE Radio KMAS Station Manager Jeff Slakey said.
On March 1st, the iFIBER ONE LLC-owned radio station in Shelton, Washington will launch its new on-air show lineup, and it will be available to all readers and listeners via the new website starting next month.
“Media consolidation and the regionalization of news is a trending aspect of the information industry. The majority of state news stories can possess information that is of interest to a statewide demographic; the byproduct of this website is keeping you, the reader, the viewer, the listener, more informed than ever before,” explained iFIBER ONE News Director Shawn Goggins.
“The most exciting features of this new website will be our ability to bring you more in-depth coverage of state government out of Olympia and access to syndicated sports talk, financial advice, outdoor recreation lifestyle programming, and much more.”
The new website will continue to offer featured sections such as iFIBER ONE Espanol and On Your Mind.
Advertising placement on the new website has also been configured to allow for easier viewing and reading.
More information about the launch of our online radio station stream will be released as we get closer to March 1st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.