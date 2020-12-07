On Monday, iFIBER ONE News took a poll among readers and social media followers asking whether they believe that the state will opt to extend COVID-19 restrictions that were imposed in mid-November. The new rules mandating more limitations were indented to curb the steady rise in COVID-19 cases in Washington state. Governor Jay Inslee’s office says the strict regulations will be lifted Dec. 14. However, the state has had a history of extending such rules beyond initial end dates.
Of the 1,133 people iFIBER ONE News polled, 86.5% (980) say the state will stretch the new rules beyond the mid-December mark; only 13.5% (153) voted 'no' to the question we asked.
Under the state’s executive order, restaurant and bar operations are limited to take out. Indoor gyms and fitness centers are closed. The state has also shutdown movie theaters, bowling alleys, and museums. Indoor gatherings are prohibited unless a person living outside the home has quarantined for 14 days or has received a negative COVID-19 test within the last 48 hours. Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people.
