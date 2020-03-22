To keep students learning and the community working during the coronavirus pandemic, iFIBER Communications has launched what’s known as its “FIRST PRIORITY” program. According to iFIBER CEO Kelly Ryan, the word ‘FIRST’ is an acronym for “fiber internet for residential students and telecommuters.” The new endeavor is the byproduct of a partnership between iFIBER Communications and local PUDs.
To prioritize high-speed internet for students and telecommuters, iFIBER has posted a survey to identify those who are in dire need of internet during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once needed data is gathered, the rural internet service provider says it will prioritize installs to serve students and people who work from home first.
To supply the community with internet as fast as possible while keeping customers and staff safe, iFIBER says it’s developed a quicker install process that allows staff to equip a home with internet without entering.
The FIRST PRIORITY program imposes a get-internet-first-and-pay-later practice to help those who are struggling to make ends meet. All sign-up and install fees will be waived upon approval for service. In addition, FIRST PRIORITY customers will get their first 30 days of service free-of-charge.
iFIBER’s FIRST PRIORITY program will tentatively run until the end of April and eligible applicants must sign a 12-month contract.
You can find out more by contacting your local iFIBER Communications office.
