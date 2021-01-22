OLYMPIA - 15 Democratic Senators are behind a bill that would bar open carry of some weapons at the state capitol during demonstrations.
The bill’s primary sponsor is Senator Patty Kuderer of the 48th legislative district.
Under the bill, anyone who knowingly open carries a gun, knives, or brass knuckles would be subject to arrest. The law applies whether the weapon is on the person or in their vehicle.
In addition, the bill would also make it illegal for anyone to open carry within 1,000 of a demonstration at a public place.
Each year, gun-rights advocates hold armed demonstrations at the state capitol in Olympia.
The bill is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Committee on Law and Justice at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 26.
The bill can be read in its entirety here.
