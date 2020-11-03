featured Local election night returns Shawn Goggins Nov 3, 2020 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “I voted” stickers in English and Spanish, Virginia, USA, November 2014. (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) photo.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following links allow access to the latest general election results in Mason and Thurston countiesMason County results Thurston County results Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Search hgjh Trump sues for Michigan ballot access, asks Wis. recount Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states Local election night returns Sex ed bill Washington state's sex ed measure leading in early returns Jay Inslee wins 3rd term as Washington governor The latest on where the presidential race stands fd Most Popular Stories Articles Videos Commented ArticlesLocal election night returnsCity of Shelton Selects Carole Beason as Next Police ChiefThe latest on where the presidential race standsTrump sues for Michigan ballot access, asks Wis. recountWhat to Expect When Expecting Election ResultsJay Inslee wins 3rd term as Washington governorWashington state's sex ed measure leading in early returnsCollision in Downtown Shelton Wednesday NightGunman in Tacoma mass shooting could one day be releasedState Parks announces winter camping, day-use schedule Videos CommentedCollision in Downtown Shelton Wednesday Night (3)Mason County LEAD conversation. Mason County Partners. (1) Facebook Twitter YouTube Around the Web Trump unfit to be U.S. president, Democrat Pelosi, conservative Bolton agree Trump pledges new list of conservative Supreme Court contenders Mexico's foreign ministry says it will monitor U.S. DACA program developments U.S. Senate votes to confirm McConnell protege to influential appeals court Facebook takes down Trump ads over 'organized hate' policy
