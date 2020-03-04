Out of an abundance of caution, Lake Cushman’s Fire Department (Mason County Fire District 18) says it’s going to scale back certain activities for the sake of safeguarding its staff against coronavirus.
The fire district stated that it will not be doing blood pressure checks or station tours. In addition, firefighters say the station will not open its doors to any community events until further notice (even if already scheduled).
District 18 Fire Chief Michael Sexton believes that there is potential for other fire districts to follow suit.
