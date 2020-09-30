A select number of food products will undergo branding imagery changes as the call for racial equality echoes across the U.S.
USA Today reports that B&G Foods announced that they will be removing the black chef from boxes of cream of wheat. The decision comes after its initial announcement that it would review Cream of Wheat’s look in June.
Also this week, Mars Inc. announced that it is going to drop the logo and change the name of Uncle Ben’s rice brand to Ben’s Original.
Several other companies have announced that they will retire racial imagery from their branding from Aunt Jemima to Mrs. Butterworth’s.
“For years, the image of an African-American chef appeared on our Cream of Wheat packaging,” B&G Foods said in a statement to USA TODAY. “While research indicates the image may be based upon an actual Chicago chef named Frank White, it reminds some consumers of earlier depictions they find offensive. Therefore, we are removing the chef image from all Cream of Wheat packaging."
Both Uncle Ben’s and Cream of Wheat will start selling their overhauled branding imagery in the early part of 2021.
Any stores still have the original look products? Would love to have one of each just for fun.
