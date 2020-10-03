Since the last release (10/1/20), Mason County Public Health was notified of Nine (9) additional Mason County residents that tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to Four Hundred Sixty (461) positive cases in Mason County. Of todays new cases Zero (0) are connected to the current outbreak at a Long-Term Care Facility.
Mason County Status Report
- New Confirmed Cases since last release: 9
- Total Active Cases 48
- Total Confirmed Cases 461
- Hospitalized in Mason County 0
- Total Deaths 6
- Hospitalized outside Mason County 1
- Total Tests Performed 10,811
How does COVID-19 Spread? According to CDC the virus is thought to spread mainly from people to people.
- Between people who are in close contact with one another (within 6 feet)
- Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks
- Droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby
Was I Exposed to COVID-19? According to CDC an exposure means:
- Closer than 6 feet without a mask for 15 minutes or more to a confirmed positive
- Exposed to body fluids of a confirmed positive without gloves or protective equipment
To reduce the spread of COVID-19 everyone should:
- Wash your hands often and avoid close contact with others (within 6 feet w/out mask for 15 min.)
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others and always cover your coughs and sneezes
- Monitor your health daily and stay home if you are sick or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms
Stay informed: Information is changing frequently. Follow Mason County All Hazards Newson Facebook regularly for updates. We encourage the use of www.co.mason.wa.us, www.cdc.govand www.doh.wa.gov.
