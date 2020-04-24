MASON COUNTY, WA — Mason County Treasurer, Lisa Frazier is reminding taxpayers that 2020 property taxes are due Thursday, April 30th.
County buildings are currently closed to the public, the Treasurer’s office is not accepting any in person payments.
Payments can be made by
Using the drop box located at 411 N 5th Street, Shelton
Mailed, (must be postmarked April 30th) Mason County Treasurer, PO Box 429, Shelton, WA 98584
Paid on line at https://property.co.mason.wa.us/Taxsifter/Search/Results.aspx there are fees associated with online and over the phone payments.
Taxpayers that need an extension of the April 30th due date can request an extension to June 1, 2020. The Emergency Extension request forms are available on our website at https://www.co.mason.wa.us/forms/treasurer/COVID-19-Property-Tax-Extension-Request-Form.pdf , paper copies are available for pick up at our drop box located at 411 N 5th St, Shelton or forms can be mailed upon request by calling the Treasurer’s Office.
For more information, contact the Treasurer’s office at 360-427-9670 Ext. 475. We are currently working with limited staffing and limited office hours. Current Office hours are Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
