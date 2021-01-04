SHELTON - The City of Shelton will be picking up Christmas trees to recycle on Monday, January 4, 2021.
Please have your tree to the curb by 8:00 a.m. Trees should be clear of any decorations, including stands, lights, ornaments, and tinsel.
City crews will be collecting trees within Shelton city limits only. Mason County residents can view a list of drop-off locations for their Christmas trees here.
If your garbage pickup location is in an alley, you may also place your tree in the alley. Please make sure trees are located at least 4 feet from any garbage cans.
Crews will run recycled trees through a chipper to create mulch.
