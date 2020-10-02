Shelton, Wash. – At a ceremony held at the Training Division this afternoon, 49 Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers were sworn in by Justice Susan Owens of the Washington State Supreme Court. They were presented their commission cards by Assistant Chief Jeff R. Sass, who welcomed them into an organization known and trusted by the citizens of Washington State.
After completing over 1,000 hours of training, these men and women will join Washington’s premier law enforcement organization. The Washington State Patrol Academy produces approximately three cadet classes each biennium, which accounts for about 100 to 120 new troopers. Historically, only about four to six percent of the total number of applicants makes the grade to become WSP troopers.
“The 49 cadets graduating today endured a rigorous application process, extensive background investigation, and received the best training, unmatched anywhere else in the nation. Today, they will join the ranks of Washington’s finest, as troopers of the Washington State Patrol, a tradition that began 99 years ago on June 21, 1921, when sixteen brave men kick-started their Indian motorcycles, strapped on an armband and started a proud tradition known today as the Washington State Patrol,” said Chief John Batiste.
During the ceremony, the Core Values Award was presented to Trooper Samuel T. Harshberger. This award is presented to the trooper cadet who most typifies the Training Division Core Values, which includes strong leadership, effective partnerships, professional excellence, acting with integrity and accountability, respecting and protecting individual rights, and earning the trust and confidence of the public. The recipient of this award was determined by an anonymous vote of the cadet’s classmates, and is sponsored by the Washington State Patrol Memorial Foundation. This award honors the most recent State Patrol employee to give their life in service to the citizens of the state of Washington. Trooper Justin R. Schaffer died in the line of duty on March 24, 2020. The award was presented today in Trooper Schaffer’s honor by his wife, Sandra Schaffer. In addition to this award, Captain Mark R. Tegard presented five trooper cadets with awards.
These awards included:
Top Academic Award
Presented to Trooper Carol Ann E. Fuchs; this award recognizes the outstanding efforts of the cadet who attains the highest grade point average compiled over 30 exams and quizzes. The class average GPA for the 113th Trooper Basic Training Class was 91%; Trooper Fuchs’ GPA was an impressive 95%.
Top Driving Award
Presented to Trooper Jaremy N. Martin; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency with respect to driving skills and techniques, decision-making and mind-set, and steady and constant improvement through each phase of drivers training.
Top Firearms Award
Presented to Trooper Jace M. Steele; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency with all weapon systems, marksmanship scores and skills, and demonstration of sound judgment during practical encounter scenarios.
Top Physical Fitness
Presented to Trooper Patrick R. Homa; this award recognizes the highest level of drive and tenacity in physical fitness testing and training. The recipient of this award consistently performed at the top of the Trooper Basic Training Class during physical training.
Top Control Tactics Award
Presented to Trooper Cody L. Robinson; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency in control tactics techniques, to include self-defense, handcuffing, searching, and use of force thought process.
Top Collision Investigation Award
Presented to Trooper Jace M. Steele; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency regarding collision investigation, including mathematical computation, scene investigation, information and evidence gathering, report writing, and teamwork.
Top Overall Cadet Award
Presented to Trooper Patrick R. Homa; this award recognizes the trooper cadet who demonstrated great courage to overcome obstacles, unwavering dedication to stay focused on reaching their goals, and their ability to give 100% in every aspect of their training. Trooper Homa demonstrated the necessary skills, abilities, and judgment to be an excellent trooper, and he made extra efforts to make continuous improvements.
Full list of the 113th TBTC attached. For more information, visit www.wsp.wa.gov.
113th Trooper Basic Training Class
Name
Number
Final Assignment
Home Town
1
Adams, Jessica A.
760
Okanogan
Malott
2
Ahn, Hyungjun
424
Tacoma
Yelm
3
Arceo, Montana C.
629
Marysville
Walla Walla
4
Bonnell, Rebecca A.
1299
Bellevue
Olympia
5
Boyd, Parker C.
1148
Bellevue
Normandy Park
6
Buddin, Dustin D.
962
Monroe
Arlington
7
Candelaria, Silverio S.
324
Goldendale
Vancouver
8
Carrillo-Varela, Magaly
1099
Yakima
Yakima
9
Childs, Regan A.
347
Marysville
Deer Park
10
Clark, Benjamin M.
320
Olympia
Tumwater
11
Corner, Christopher L.
339
Tacoma
Vancouver
12
Donwen, Nathan L.
950
Bellevue
Puyallup
13
Erwin, KeShawn J.
1123
Bellevue
Tacoma
14
Flaig, Kyle E.
973
Chehalis
Centralia
15
Fletcher, Jacob W.
1226
Bellingham
Sumas
16
Fuchs, Carol Ann E.
1101
Bellevue
Tacoma
17
Grasseth, Skylor J.
556
Monroe
Cathlamet
18
Harding, Kelsey M.
718
Marysville
Arlington
19
Harshberger, Samuel T.
1083
Monroe
Airway Heights
20
Hicks, Lauren K.
884
Yakima
Selah
21
Homa, Patrick R.
1266
Bellevue
Auburn
22
Hudson, Caleb M.
544
Monroe
St. John
23
Jewell, Jeb S.
1234
Shelton
Chehalis
24
Kroner, Mitchel J.
918
Grandview
Pasco
25
MacKinnon, Cameron A.
1257
Monroe
Lynden
26
Martin, Jaremy N.
1198
Burlington
Lynden
27
McClelland, Shane R.
833
Pt. Townsend
Bremerton
28
Miller, Cody L.
807
Tacoma
Roy
29
Miller, Shelby N.
1059
Tacoma
Dupont
30
Morgan, Brittan H.
919
Tacoma
Lacey
31
Murray, Jonathon K.
530
Olympia
Olympia
32
Olson, Jacob W.
861
Marysville
Stanwood
113th Trooper Basic Training Class
33
Osmer, Cameron M.
1151
Bellevue
Issaquah
34
Perkins, Bryan R.
1010
Bellevue
Lynnwood
35
Raber, Jared J.
1292
Okanogan
East Wenatchee
36
Radillo Diaz, Vidal
432
Grandview
Yakima
37
Robinson, Cody L.
867
Monroe
Montesano
38
Rohrbaugh, Eion R.
1156
Monroe
Spokane
39
Schick, Carter L.
1077
Olympia
Olympia
40
Schoenborn, David L.
510
Goldendale
Winlock
41
Schultz, Clementine S.
619
Marysville
Salkum
42
Silva, Cruz M.
1250
Bellevue
Puyallup
43
Steele, Jace M.
353
Marysville
Monroe
44
Sullivan, Liam C.
1254
Burlington
Mt. Vernon
45
Taylor, Aspen M.
797
Tacoma
Tacoma
46
Weatherwax, Katherine M.
648
Pt. Townsend
Bremerton
47
Weigel, Lars D.
447
Okanogan
Omak
48
York, Jamon L.
491
Tacoma
Olympia
49
Young, Mark
740
Tacoma
Tumwater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.