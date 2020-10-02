Shelton, Wash. – At a ceremony held at the Training Division this afternoon, 49 Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers were sworn in by Justice Susan Owens of the Washington State Supreme Court.  They were presented their commission cards by Assistant Chief Jeff R. Sass, who welcomed them into an organization known and trusted by the citizens of Washington State.

After completing over 1,000 hours of training, these men and women will join Washington’s premier law enforcement organization.  The Washington State Patrol Academy produces approximately three cadet classes each biennium, which accounts for about 100 to 120 new troopers.  Historically, only about four to six percent of the total number of applicants makes the grade to become WSP troopers.

“The 49 cadets graduating today endured a rigorous application process, extensive background investigation, and received the best training, unmatched anywhere else in the nation. Today, they will join the ranks of Washington’s finest, as troopers of the Washington State Patrol, a tradition that began 99 years ago on June 21, 1921, when sixteen brave men kick-started their Indian motorcycles, strapped on an armband and started a proud tradition known today as the Washington State Patrol,” said Chief John Batiste. 

During the ceremony, the Core Values Award was presented to Trooper Samuel T. Harshberger.  This award is presented to the trooper cadet who most typifies the Training Division Core Values, which includes strong leadership, effective partnerships, professional excellence, acting with integrity and accountability, respecting and protecting individual rights, and earning the trust and confidence of the public.  The recipient of this award was determined by an anonymous vote of the cadet’s classmates, and is sponsored by the Washington State Patrol Memorial Foundation.  This award honors the most recent State Patrol employee to give their life in service to the citizens of the state of Washington.  Trooper Justin R. Schaffer died in the line of duty on March 24, 2020.  The award was presented today in Trooper Schaffer’s honor by his wife, Sandra Schaffer. In addition to this award, Captain Mark R. Tegard presented five trooper cadets with awards. 

  

These awards included:

Top Academic Award

Presented to Trooper Carol Ann E. Fuchs; this award recognizes the outstanding efforts of the cadet who attains the highest grade point average compiled over 30 exams and quizzes. The class average GPA for the 113th Trooper Basic Training Class was 91%; Trooper Fuchs’ GPA was an impressive 95%.

Top Driving Award

Presented to Trooper Jaremy N. Martin; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency with respect to driving skills and techniques, decision-making and mind-set, and steady and constant improvement through each phase of drivers training.

Top Firearms Award

Presented to Trooper Jace M. Steele; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency with all weapon systems, marksmanship scores and skills, and demonstration of sound judgment during practical encounter scenarios.

Top Physical Fitness

Presented to Trooper Patrick R. Homa; this award recognizes the highest level of drive and tenacity in physical fitness testing and training.  The recipient of this award consistently performed at the top of the Trooper Basic Training Class during physical training.  

Top Control Tactics Award

Presented to Trooper Cody L. Robinson; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency in control tactics techniques, to include self-defense, handcuffing, searching, and use of force thought process.

Top Collision Investigation Award

Presented to Trooper Jace M. Steele; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency regarding collision investigation, including mathematical computation, scene investigation, information and evidence gathering, report writing, and teamwork.

Top Overall Cadet Award

Presented to Trooper Patrick R. Homa; this award recognizes the trooper cadet who demonstrated great courage to overcome obstacles, unwavering dedication to stay focused on reaching their goals, and their ability to give 100% in every aspect of their training.  Trooper Homa demonstrated the necessary skills, abilities, and judgment to be an excellent trooper, and he made extra efforts to make continuous improvements.

Full list of the 113th TBTC attached. For more information, visit www.wsp.wa.gov.

113th Trooper Basic Training Class

 

Name

Number

Final Assignment

Home Town

1

Adams, Jessica A.

760

Okanogan

Malott

2

Ahn, Hyungjun 

424

Tacoma

Yelm

3

Arceo, Montana C.

629

Marysville

Walla Walla

4

Bonnell, Rebecca A.

1299

Bellevue

Olympia

5

Boyd, Parker C.

1148

Bellevue

Normandy Park

6

Buddin, Dustin D.

962

Monroe

Arlington

7

Candelaria, Silverio S.

324

Goldendale

Vancouver

8

Carrillo-Varela, Magaly

1099

Yakima

Yakima

9

Childs, Regan A. 

347

Marysville

Deer Park

10

Clark, Benjamin M.

320

Olympia

Tumwater

11

Corner, Christopher L.

339

Tacoma

Vancouver

12

Donwen, Nathan L.

950

Bellevue

Puyallup

13

Erwin, KeShawn J.

1123

Bellevue

Tacoma

14

Flaig, Kyle E.

973

Chehalis

Centralia

15

Fletcher, Jacob W.

1226

Bellingham

Sumas

16

Fuchs, Carol Ann E.

1101

Bellevue

Tacoma

17

Grasseth, Skylor J. 

556

Monroe

Cathlamet

18

Harding, Kelsey M.

718

Marysville

Arlington

19

Harshberger, Samuel T.

1083

Monroe

Airway Heights

20

Hicks, Lauren K.

884

Yakima

Selah

21

Homa, Patrick R.

1266

Bellevue

Auburn

22

Hudson, Caleb M.

544

Monroe

St. John

23

Jewell, Jeb S.

1234

Shelton

Chehalis

24

Kroner, Mitchel J. 

918

Grandview

Pasco

25

MacKinnon, Cameron A.

1257

Monroe

Lynden

26

Martin, Jaremy N.

1198

Burlington

Lynden

27

McClelland, Shane R.

833

Pt. Townsend

Bremerton

28

Miller, Cody L.

807

Tacoma

Roy

29

Miller, Shelby N.

1059

Tacoma

Dupont

30

Morgan, Brittan H.

919

Tacoma

Lacey

31

Murray, Jonathon K.

530

Olympia

Olympia

32

Olson, Jacob W.

861

Marysville

Stanwood

 113th Trooper Basic Training Class

33

Osmer, Cameron M.

1151

Bellevue

Issaquah

34

Perkins, Bryan R. 

1010

Bellevue

Lynnwood

35

Raber, Jared J.

1292

Okanogan

East Wenatchee

36

Radillo Diaz, Vidal

432

Grandview

Yakima

37

Robinson, Cody L.

867

Monroe

Montesano

38

Rohrbaugh, Eion R.

1156

Monroe

Spokane

39

Schick, Carter L.

1077

Olympia

Olympia

40

Schoenborn, David L.

510

Goldendale

Winlock

41

Schultz, Clementine S.

619

Marysville

Salkum

42

Silva, Cruz M.

1250

Bellevue

Puyallup

43

Steele, Jace M.

353

Marysville

Monroe

44

Sullivan, Liam C. 

1254

Burlington

Mt. Vernon

45

Taylor, Aspen M.

797

Tacoma

Tacoma

46

Weatherwax, Katherine M.

648

Pt. Townsend

Bremerton

47

Weigel, Lars D. 

447

Okanogan

Omak

48

York, Jamon L.

491

Tacoma

Olympia

49

Young, Mark 

740

Tacoma

Tumwater

