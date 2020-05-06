SHELTON – Demand for pet food has increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many Shelton households have had to reach out to other resources to ensure they have enough food for their pets.
Local non-profit 5XL, the only pet food bank in Mason County, filed an application for assistance through the website greatergood.org, a 501(c)3 “devoted to improving the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reached out to King County Animal Control to arrange a donation. On April 30, King County Animal Control donated 10 pallets of dog and cat food to 5XL and the City of Shelton’s Dog Pound to ensure that all residents are able to access pet food during this pandemic.
If you or your organization need pet food, reach out to 5XL at (360) 819-5447.
