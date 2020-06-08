Thanks to the steadfast diligence of Mason County businesses and residents, we have largely been spared from Covid-19 cases. Now that summer is upon us and we have transitioned into the Washington State Safe Start Phase 2, we can expect to see commerce & tourism kick back into gear. What better place than Mason County to safely explore, get out, and get away! With plenty of activities that lend themselves to social distancing, we welcome the hustle and bustle that this season brings. Yoga, hiking, kayaking, fishing, shrimping, golfing - the list is activities is endless. We are excited to help you re-introduce your businesses - to share any changes in services, hours, as well as events, etc - so we can help you get back into the swing of things.
This edition of News You Can Use will focus on upcoming events & announcements, and we will be sending out a separate email with updated hours & operations.
We'll look forward to seeing you around!
~ Pam Volz
