BELLEVUE, Wash. (December 12, 2019) – AAA Washington anticipates making more than 14,500 roadside rescues during the end-of-year holiday travel season, with more than 5,000 of those calls requiring a vehicle tow. Other car troubles most likely to interfere with holiday plans include dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires. To avoid a kink in your holiday plans, AAA Washington recommends drivers take their vehicle to a trusted repair facility to perform any needed maintenance before heading out. An oil change, check of belts and fluid levels, battery tests and tire inspections now go a long way toward reducing the chances of a breakdown.
Be Prepared for Winter Driving
According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, 46 percent of all crashes involving bad weather happen during winter. AAA Washington encourages drivers to be vigilant when hitting the road this holiday season and prepare for an emergency by carrying a winter driving kit stocked with:
· A mobile phone, phone charger and extra battery
· First-aid kit
· Flashlight and extra batteries
· Basic toolkit
· Warning flares
· Ice scraper
· Jumper cables
· Shovel
· Sand or kitty litter for traction on snow
· Blankets
· Drinking water and snacks for every person or pet in the vehicle
Get more winter driving safety tips on AAA Washington’s Winter Driving webpage.
Falling Gas Prices Contributing to Holiday Road Trips
Recent drops ingas prices are motivating more Americans to take driving holidays. The national gas average of $2.57 a gallon matches pre-summer travel prices. Washington is enjoying a nine-week stretch of falling prices to a current average price of $3.25. A similar downward trend is happening in Oregon ($3.11), Idaho ($2.87) and Montana ($2.66).
Car Rental Costs Reach 11-Year High, Hotel Prices Mixed
Holiday road trippers should budget more for a rental car this year, as daily rates have increased 11 percent over last year. At $84, the average daily rental rate this holiday season is the most expensive in 11 years. Travelers will also pay a bit more at AAA Three Diamond hotels, where prices are 1 percent more than last year, or $153 per night. Conversely, the average rate for AAA Two Diamond hotels has fallen 2 percent to an average nightly cost of $119.
Most Popular Holiday Destinations
Holiday trips booked through AAA Washington’s Travel Agency reveal many customers plan to spend their holidays in warmer destinations. The list of top ten holiday travel destinations booked by Washingtonians are:
- Santa Ana & Los Angeles 6. San Diego
- Fort Lauderdale 7. Orlando
- Seattle 8. Phoenix
- Las Vegas 9. Miami
- Hawaii 10. Sydney, Australia
