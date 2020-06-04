As more counties enter Phase 2, the following advisement is meant to help restaurants and other licensees with dining and liquor service.
In order to add or extend outside liquor service, liquor licensees must request floor plan approvals from the WSLCB’s Licensing Division. To start this process, please submit an alteration request application for a spirits/beer/wine or beer/wine restaurant by clicking here. For any other license type allowed outside services, please click here.
The following requirements (found at WAC 314-03-200) must be met before the WSLCB approves the addition or extension of outside liquor service:
- There must be access from the interior of the licensed premises to the outside service area;
- There must be wait staff dedicated to the outside service area when customers are present;
- Liquor licensees must have leasehold rights to the outside service area, or they must have permission from their local authority to utilize the area for outside service;
- Outside service areas must be adjacent and contiguous to the licensed business. The area must not be communal or shared with other liquor licensees;
- There must be a permanent or movable barrier a minimum of 42 inches in height that encloses the outside service area. The WSLCB may grant limited exceptions to this required barrier. Please also note that licensees in areas that allow sidewalk cafes may apply to use a demarcation in lieu of a barrier; and
- Openings into and out of the outside service area cannot exceed 10 feet. If there is more than one opening along one side, the total combined opening may not exceed 10 feet.
The WSLCB’s Enforcement and Licensing Divisions will be working together to approve alteration requests for outside service areas on a case-by-case basis. The process from submittal to a decision typically takes 14-21 days, but are being prioritized to assist with shorter turnaround times.
Please note that that the WSLCB does not need to be notified if a liquor licensee wants to move furniture within an existing licensed space or within an approved outside service area in order to meet social distancing requirements.
For questions about these requirements, please contact Beth Lehman at beth.lehman@lcb.wa.gov or Nicola Reid at nicola.reid@lcb.wa.gov.
