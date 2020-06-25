JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska transportation department revised rules Wednesday for traveling on state-run ferries, changing coronavirus testing requirements announced just days earlier.
The department, in a release, said passengers already in Alaska who choose longer-duration routes must show a negative result from a test taken within five days of departure or provide a sworn statement that they had quarantined for at least two weeks before the scheduled travel.
Longer-duration travel includes itineraries with a voyage across the Gulf of Alaska; to or from the Aleutian Chain, including Kodiak; or starting in Alaska and ending in Bellingham, Washington.
Protocols announced Sunday had called for all passengers over age 2 on the mainline ferries Kennicott, Matanuska and Tustumena to provide a negative test result within 72 hours before boarding. A ferry system spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about why the protocols were changed.
Passengers leaving Bellingham must show a negative result from a COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours of departure.
All in-state passengers must complete a screening form, and face coverings will be required for all crew and passengers over age 2, the department said.
The Tustumena is scheduled to resume service July 2 following "COVID-19 mitigation." The ship faced a recent outbreak.
