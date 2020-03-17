LACEY, WA, March 16, 2020: Effective Tuesday, March 17, all City of Lacey facilities will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This public-access restriction includes City Hall, the Police Department, and Public Works Maintenance Facility, and will remain in effect at least through Tuesday, March 31. Updated information will be available at ci.lacey.wa.us/COVID19.
During this time, City of Lacey customers can access many services online, including utility bill payments, by visiting ci.lacey.wa.us/OnlineServices. In addition, any scheduled City Council meeting will remain open to the public.
Please note: City of Lacey parks gates will remain locked in an effort to reduce gatherings. However, park restrooms will remain open on the normal winter schedule.
The City of Lacey continues to monitor guidance from local and state health officials about COVID-19.
City of Lacey
· Website: ci.lacey.wa.us
· Facebook: Facebook.com/CityofLacey
· Twitter: Twitter.com/CityofLacey
More information on COVID-19 is available at:
· Washington State Department of Health
· Thurston County Public Health and Social Services
· Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
· Washington State Coronavirus (COVID-19) hotline at 1-800-525-0127.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.