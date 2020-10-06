FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Scott Sedlacek poses while holding a photo of his father, Chuck, outside Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. Sedlacek battled having COVID-19 while his father also fought the virus and was under care in the facility. Both have since recovered. Hearing of President Donald Trump's advice-by-Tweet on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, not to fear the disease, as well as Trump's reckless insistence on riding in a motorcade outside Walter Reed Medical Center and on returning to the White House while still infectious, enraged him. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)