SHELTON - The Shelton City Council is pleased to announce the opening of the application process for Position 7, the seat held by former Mayor Bob Rogers.
Applications are available online at sheltonwa.gov/councilapplication or can be accessed at City of Shelton offices, the Shelton Timberland Library, the Shelton-Mason County Chamber of Commerce, and the Shelton School District administration office.
Applicants should complete an application form and attach a resume. Applications can be submitted online or in person to the City Clerk’s office in the Shelton Civic Center. Applications will be accepted through January 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
To qualify as a City Council candidate, interested parties must be a registered voter of the City of Shelton and have a one year residency in the City of Shelton. The term will last until the General Election of November 2021 is certified.
The City of Shelton is a Council-Manager form of government. The Shelton City Council serves as a legislative policy-making body which determines the local laws that regulate community life. The City Council gives direction to the City Manager to administer city affairs.
The City Council meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the Shelton Civic Center. Some special meetings will occur at earlier times as needed. Councilmembers are also asked to serve on city and intergovernmental boards and committees, attend community events and trainings, and spend time reviewing materials for each meeting. Councilmembers are paid $500 per month. Applicants are encouraged to view the City Council Protocol Manual.
Councilmembers will receive a package of all applications on January 31. Members of the public will be able to view all received applications online from January 31 through February 5. A special Council meeting will be held on February 11 for Council to interview and vote on candidates. The new Councilmember will be sworn-in on February 18 and attend that evening’s meeting.
