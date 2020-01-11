OLYMPIA, Wash. – The second half of the 2019-2020 Western Indoor Soccer League season kicks off on Saturday night when the Oly Town Artesians welcome the Oly-Pen Force to town. It is a rematch of the opening game of the season that the Artesians took, 9-6. Kick off at The Pavilion at The Evergreen State College is set for 6:35 PM and tickets are just $8 for adults, $5 for kids 5-12, seniors, military, and first responders.
The Artesians enter the second half in fourth place in the WISL with a 2-3-0 record and are coming off a narrow 6-5 loss to the first place and defending champion Tacoma Stars Reserves on December 22nd. The Artesians play three of their final five games at home and will only travel as far as the Tacoma Soccer Center for their two road games, facing both Tacoma teams – Narrows and the Stars Reserves – on the road.
Alec Zimmerman leads the way for the Artesians in his first indoor season with six goals and four assists in just three games. He missed the final two games of the first half with an ankle injury and is questionable for Saturday’s game. Veteran Nate Boatright has added five assists and scored twice. Oly has really spread the scoring around this season with 20 different goal scorers and the improved offense is just 10 goals behind the entire total of goals scored last season.
The Oly-Pen Force are 1-4-0 this season, but after a tough start, they come in just a game behind the Artesians with a very different roster than the one that lost to Oly Town in Bremerton on November 16th. Former WISL Golden Boot winner Alex Hernandez leads the Force with seven goals and goalkeeper Cole Weaver was named Defensive Player Of The Week for week three when he held Snohomish to six goals in his season debut, giving the Force their only win of the season. The road has not treated the Force well this season: they set a record for worst loss in league history falling 26-3 to Bellingham in week two, and they were shutout, 9-0, by the Stars Reserves in week four.
The Well 80 Brewhouse Beer Garden, including the party porch - which has been a very popular addition to The Pavilion this season, will be open and serving beverages for fans 21 and over. There will be delicious concessions, giveaways, games, and more all night long. Doors open at 5:45.
For fans unable to make it to The Pavilion on Saturday, the game will be webcast on the Artesians Network. Like Oly Town FC on Facebook at FB.com/OlyTownFC to access the link to the webcast. Stay up to date with the Artesians all season long by visiting www.olytownfc.com, following them on Twitter at twitter.com/OlyTownFC, and liking them on Facebook at FB.com/OlyTownFC.
