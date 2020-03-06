As the situation around COVID-19 (coronavirus) evolves, the Department of Enterprise Services (DES) continues taking steps to maintain a clean and safe working environment.
DES is deploying additional resources to clean and disinfect public areas on the Capitol Campus, and is increasing the frequency of this work. In addition, DES is hiring 30 additional on-call staff to assist as needed.
Examples of increased cleaning and disinfecting work:
- Public entry doors (handles, push bars, surface area) – a minimum of four times a day, up from two.
- Elevator buttons – three times a day, up from one.
- Public counters in lobbies – twice a day, up from one.
- Stair handrails – daily, up from weekly.
- Agency breakrooms and kitchen appliances (vending machines, microwaves and refrigerators) – daily, up from weekly.
- Conference room light switches – daily, up from weekly.
In addition, DES continues daily cleaning and disinfecting of restroom surfaces including sinks, faucets, restroom stalls and toilet paper dispensers. As a reminder, people should wash hands after using the restroom, and use paper towels to turn off faucets and open doors.
