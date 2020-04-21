SHELTON - On Friday, April 18 at approximately 3:20 p.m., Shelton Police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Park Street, regarding a male armed with a rifle involved in a disturbance with another male. As officers arrived at the location, they saw two subjects involved in an argument, matching the description given by the 911 caller.
Officers also saw a rifle on the ground near where the subjects were detained. During the detention and subsequent arrest of the subjects, a Shelton Police officer was injured and was transported to the hospital. The officer was treated for a dislocated knee, and is currently recovering at home.
According to witnesses, one of the males forced entry into the other male’s residence, pointed a shotgun at the victims face, and began making threats. The suspect then struck the victim in the neck with a small baseball bat. The argument moved outside and witnesses began calling 911. Officers recovered the shotgun and a baseball bat used in the assault during a subsequent search warrant.
A 36-year-old male was booked into Mason County Jail for Burglary, Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
