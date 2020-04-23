SHELTON - On April 20, 2020, at approximately 1:30 AM, an unknown male smashed a window of a Shelton bar. The suspect then entered the bar and began ransacking the bar and restaurant areas. The suspect fled the scene with some food items and bar property. No alarm sounded during the incident, but there is a video surveillance system at the location.
At approximately 7:00 AM, Shelton Police were contacted by a passerby, regarding the broken window.
The owner of the bar posted several photos of the suspect on Facebook and several anonymous tips directed Shelton Police to a possible suspect.
In the early morning hours of April 22, 2020, a Shelton Police officer recognized the possible suspect, wearing the same clothing that he was wearing in the video footage provided by the owner of the bar. The suspect was detained and, after interviews with a Shelton Police detective, admitted that he forced entry into the bar and stole the items.
The 49-year-old Shelton resident was booked into Mason County Jail for Burglary, 2nd Degree. Shelton Police would like to thank the citizens of the Shelton community who helped to identify the suspect.
