The City of Olympia has learned that local businesses throughout the city have been plastered with a fake emergency declaration appropriating the City’s logo and falsely claiming, among other things, that the City of Olympia is ordering all businesses to close indefinitely.
This document did not come from the City of Olympia. The information is false and misleading. We cannot state strongly enough how grossly irresponsible this act is at a time of crisis for our City, our state, our nation and the world.
This is an anxious time for our community, and we don’t yet know the toll this will take on our business community, the people they employ and families those employees support. To use this moment to exploit this health crisis to create fear and confusion in the community is nothing less than shameful.
This action has also diverted the City’s attention and resources from other responses at this critical time.
Posting alarming fliers throughout the community is not how the City of Olympia operates. Please look to our website, official social media platforms and City’s distributed electronic newsletters and media releases for official word.
You can sign up to receive official City of Olympia news at http://olympiawa.gov/news-and-faq-s.aspx
We are a strong and resilient community. We do not frighten each other in the of midst a crisis. We will navigate this crisis together as community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.