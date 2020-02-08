OLYMPIA… Betty Roberts of Olympia, an eighth grader at St. Michael Parish School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Betty was one of 17 students who served as Senate pages for the second week of the 2020 legislative session.
She was sponsored by the Sen. Tim Sheldon, D-Potlatch, who represents Mason County as well as parts of Kitsap and Thurston counties.
“Betty did a terrific job as a Senate page,” Sheldon said. “She learned a lot about the legislative process and had fun getting involved.”
The Senate page program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students transport documents between offices, as well as deliver messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.
“I wanted to learn more about my government,” Betty said. “I liked listening to the senators debate different bills.”
Betty participates in the Civil Air Patrol and enjoys playing piano. In the future, she wants to enlist in the Air Force.
Betty, 14, is the daughter of Anne and Kenny Roberts of Olympia.
Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: http://leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.