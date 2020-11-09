Now that you've cast your ballot, consider other ways to impact and improve your community by providing input on local programs, funding and policy. Take your knowledge and experience and put it to good use: apply to serve on a Kitsap County advisory group. Youth positions are also available.
County Commissioners appoint members to serve as sounding boards and conduits between citizens, communities, county staff and Commissioners. Members may also review grant applications, proposed policy or transportation and development plans.
Due to COVID-19-related restrictions and to protect the health of members, advisory groups are currently meeting remotely through electronic platforms.
Applications are currently being accepted for the following:
- Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council – South and Central Kitsap Representatives
- Bremerton-Kitsap Access Television Advisory Committee – South Kitsap Representative
- Central Kitsap Community Council – Seabeck and High School and College Student Representatives
- Commission on Children and Youth – Education, Tribal and Bremerton and South Kitsap Youth Representatives
- Council for Human Rights – North and South Kitsap Representatives
- Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board – North Kitsap Representative
- Kingston Citizens Advisory Council – At-Large Representative
- Kitsap Regional Library Board of Trustees – Central Kitsap Representative
- Manchester Citizens Advisory Committee –Service Organization Representative
- Mental Health, Chemical Dependency & Therapeutic Court Citizens Advisory Committee - Education and North and Central Kitsap Representatives
- Non-Motorized Facilities Citizens Advisory Committee – At-Large Representative
- Noxious Weed Control Board – Central Kitsap Representative
- Planning Commission – North, Central and South Kitsap Representatives
- Suquamish Citizens Advisory Committee – At-Large Representatives
More information about the positions listed above and the online application are available at the Kitsap County Advisory Groups website or email Rebecca Pirtle in the Commissioners’ Office at rpirtle@co.kitsap.wa.us .
