SHELTON, WA – Motorcycle riders from around the area are welcome to join the inaugural Bikers for Babies fundraiser for Mason General Hospital Foundation, presented with the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group of Bremerton, Indian Motorcycle of Bremerton and Brothers Powersports. This is a fundraiser for the Birth Center and Labor & Delivery Unit at Mason General Hospital. MGHF’s Golf Committee is also joining this effort to fund this campaign. Many thanks to sponsors and donors who have supported this campaign to fund health care for Mason County’s future generations and quality health care in our hometown. Current sponsors include Cerner Corporation, Electrocom Sound & Communication Systems, private individuals and anonymous donors.
Funds raised for the event will go toward the purchase of a fetal heartbeat telemetry unit, a much-needed piece of medical equipment for the Birth Center at Mason General Hospital. The fetal heartbeat telemetry unit will allow providers to track vital information, including fetal heartbeats, on pregnant women in labor. Additional Fund-An-Item equipment, supported by the MGHF Golf Committee, is designated for the Birth Center. This includes an abdominal probe and modular storage units.
To register for Bikers for Babies, please contact Mason General Hospital Foundation at 360-427-3623 or visit us on the web to register at www.masongeneral.com/community/events/bikers-for-babies. The Foundation reserves the right to cancel or postpone the event, if necessary. Registration fees are $20 per individual and $30 per couple (two riders on one bike).
Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the Foundation rescheduled this event from May to Sept. 19, 2020, and is monitoring the pandemic and taking the necessary safety precautions. The route starts and ends at Bremerton Motorsports Park and will wind through Mason County, with a drive past the Mason Health campus near Mason General Hospital and Mason Clinic. Brothers Powersports will provide lunch at Bremerton Motorsports Park. Social distancing and masking requirements will be adhered to during this part of the program. A virtual ride-along will be streamed live on social media and will be available to view later on MasonWebTV and on Brothers Powersports’ website.
“As one of the newer Indian Motorcycle Groups in the Pacific Northwest, we are so excited for this partnership so we can do what we can to benefit the community,” said Eric Barnhart, president of the IMRG #2047 of Bremerton. “We want to be safe and support the community where we ride.”
Mason Health leadership is excited for the support from IMRG #2047. Barnhart’s wife, Shannon Barnhart, is a member of IMRG #2047 and is the Director of Patient Access at Mason Health. Birth Center Manager Kris Gaa is also a big fan of Indian motorcycles.
“The fetal heartbeat telemetry monitor allows our mothers who are on certain medications the freedom to walk around in the hallway and still be monitored,” Gaa said. “Without it, patients who require continuous monitoring must stay within a few feet of the non-mobile fetal monitor station in their room. I can’t thank this group enough for their generosity.”
Supporting health care locally supports the greater community, said Abel Eaton, Brand Specialist for Indian Motorcycle of Bremerton.
“We have a history of helping the communities where we serve, and we’re honored to expand our community,” Eaton said. “It makes our small community just a little bit bigger.”
Look for updates on our website at https://www.masongeneral.com/community/events/bikers-for-babies and on any of our social media sites.
Mason General Hospital Foundation furthers the mission of Public Hospital District No. 1 of Mason County by providing financial support to Mason Health.
Mason Health, Public Hospital District No. 1 of Mason County, is certified by Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and is a licensed and accredited acute care hospital with a level four emergency trauma designation. There are more than 100 physicians on staff in 19 specialties. Mason Health now offers 3D Mammography Services. For more information on 3D mammograms or to find a health care provider, visit www.MasonGeneral.com.
