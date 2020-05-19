BOSTON -- Bremerton, Wash. native, Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ziven Meyer, reenlisted for six years of Navy service aboard USS Constitution, May 18.
Through reenlistment, a sailor takes an oath and signs a contract to continue serving their country as a member of the U.S. Navy and the armed forces.
“It was an honor and a privilege to serve onboard USS Constitution, and it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity I will never forget,” said Meyer.
During the ceremony, Meyer was also promoted to the rank of third class petty officer, a role that brings greater leadership responsibility and authority.
Meyer has served in the Navy for two years, and USS Constitution is his first duty station.
Meyer is a 2016 graduate of Olympic High School.
USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.
The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured 33 opponents.
The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.
