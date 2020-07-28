The Department of Enterprise Services will lower the Capitol Lake water level the evening of Tuesday, July 28, to support City of Olympia Public Works Department work to install tide gates. The gates are used to help control flooding. The project is part of the city’s sea-level rise mitigation plan. The anticipated completion for the work is Thursday, July 30.
Capitol Lake to be lowered July 28 as tide gates are installed
- Washington Enterprise Services
