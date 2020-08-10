Meet Capone! He is a 7-year-old, 132#, Purebred German Shepherd Dog available 08/06/2020. Capone is a well-trained gentleman of leisure who listens well, knows "sit", "stay", "down", "roll-over", and "go-to-bed". He is protective of his people and home, enjoys a nice walk, playing in the yard, and fun car ride. Capone is dog particular, would need proper introduction, dogs in home should be older with same low-key energy level. He is looking for an adult only home to enjoy his retirement years, however, he does like a good swim and the occasional adventure as he just wants to be around his family. Capone is a Volunteer favorite!
Special Needs: Capone has spondylosis, a type of arthritis spurred by wear and tear to the spine. Additionally, his hips starting to fade, and he needs to lose some weight 20-30#. If you can provide a 1-story home with no stairs, a ramp to get in/out of the car, a weight management plan, potential supplements and/or medication to handle the pain, and a yard that is securely fenced he would make a wonderful companion.
Further questions? Currently, emails are the only method of communication. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries, on-line applications and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this time! Stay Well!
KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.