The following City of Shelton services are essential, and will continue operations, following Governor Inslee’s announcement of a stay at home order to help slow the spread of COVID-19:
· Police Department
· Wastewater Treatment Plant
· Water Department
· Inspections (to do our best to help the business community during these challenging times)
All other City buildings and services (including parks) are closed, effective tomorrow evening (3/24).
Utility bills scheduled to be mailed later this week are delayed by a minimum of 2 weeks. We also will not be collecting utility bill payments at this time.
If you need to contact a staff member directly, we do maintain a Staff Directory. Our employees are working from home and will return messages as expeditiously as possible.
We want to help provide some clarity as to what a stay at home order means in practice:
· Law enforcement, including Shelton PD, will have an educational role with the stay at home order. We want to make sure our community is safe, including our most vulnerable populations.
· When officers and deputies encounter people not complying with an order, we will remind them, as appropriate, of the recommendation and restrictions.
· No law enforcement agencies have any desire to make any arrests or take anybody to jail for violations of the stay at home order. However, this order can be enforced by law.
· You are still able to leave your house. You can still go to the grocery store, take your dog for a walk, or even go for a walk yourself. If you’re outside, please practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from other people.
