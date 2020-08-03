Charli Dog of the Week

Meet Charli! She is a 5-year-old, 70# Purebred Weimaraner, who is available 07/30/2020. She is bundle of fun energy, who loves people and cuddling. She loves to play and is a smart, active, companion who would do best in a home where her person(s) are able to be with her all the time. She knows "sit" and "wait". Charli would do best in a home where the kids are teens 13+ that are sturdy, kind and dog savvy. She is dog particular, would need proper introduction, and previously lived with large male PitBull, but does not like small dogs. She prefers male dogs in general. Due to a high-prey drive, Charli is looking for a home without cats, small dogs, and/or other varieties of critters. She is a smart, playful girl who needs a leader to continue her training. If you have a securely fenced yard and active lifestyle Charli would love to see your application.
Further questions? Currently, emails are the only method of communication. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries, on-line applications and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this time! Stay Well!
KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
