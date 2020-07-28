OLYMPIA –July 21, 2020 – As state parks and public libraries begin to reopen, Washington State Parks and the Washington State Library have resumed the popular Check Out Washington program in libraries across the state.
Check Out Washington allows patrons of participating libraries to borrow a Discover Pass for one week. The program, which launched last year in 37 library locations, now serves nearly 175 library locations in most parts of the state. Library cardholders may use the pass to access parks and recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.
“We are resuming and expanding Check Out Washington to give people who may not have the means to purchase their own Discover Pass an opportunity to visit some of our beautiful parks and lands,” said Washington State Deputy Librarian Crystal Rowe.
Last year, libraries lent activity backpacks with binoculars, field guides and Discover Passes. Most will lend the pass by itself this summer due to sanitation needs between uses. People can contact their local participating library for more information.
- Find a list of participating libraries or contact your local participating library.
- Learn more about Check Out Washington.
In addition to Check Out Washington, several libraries offer pass programs through which patrons can visit museums and other cultural attractions at no charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.