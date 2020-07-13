Meet Choco! He is a 1-year-old, 63#, Labrador Retriever mix, who is available 06/29/20. Choco is young boy who is looking for a family that will continue his training with basic commands, and leash manners. Choco is not full-grown, has a lovely long hair coat and enjoys being brushed. He is an active, full energy boy that enjoys playing fetch, long walks, and loves to swim. Choco is very affectionate, loves to cuddle, and is good with children 13+ who are kind and dog savvy. He is a people social and happy dog who would make a great companion or family dog. Choco is looking for a home without other dogs, cats, or critters currently as he has a high prey drive and does not socialize with other animals well. A sturdy strong fence will be required for this amazing guy.
Further questions? Currently, emails are the only method of communication. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries, on-line applications and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this time! Stay Well!
KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.