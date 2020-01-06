SHELTON – The City of Shelton will be picking up Christmas trees to recycle on Monday, January 6, 2020. Please have your tree at the curb by 8:00 a.m. Make sure to remove all decorations, including stands, lights, ornaments and tinsel.
City crews will only be collecting trees within Shelton city limits. For Mason County residents, please check here for a list of drop-off locations for your Christmas trees.
Christmas tree collection will not correspond with regularly scheduled garbage collection. Trees will be picked up on Monday, January 6 regardless of your normal garbage collection day. If your garbage pickup location is located in an alley, you may also place your tree in the alley. Please make sure your tree is at least 4 feet away from your garbage can.
Crews will run the trees through a chipper to create a mulch material.
