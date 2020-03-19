In light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recent state and local recommendations the City of Olympia is expanding efforts to help limit the spread of the virus. This includes cancelling the spring Olympia Arts Walk, April 24-25, 2020. Please know this is not a decision taken lightly, Arts Walk is a valued local treasure and we look forward to using the arts to enrich the lives of the whole community with each event.
It is with hope that we look to your partnership at future Arts Walk events and similar celebrations to support in re-connecting our community once this storm has passed. We look forward to continuing to build a creative and thriving Olympia together.
