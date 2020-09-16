On September 15th, 2020, at about 11:30 am., two people walking along the railroad tracks near Plum Street and Union Avenue smelled a suspicious odor emitting from an area near the tracks. The witnesses contacted the Olympia Police Department and described the location to police officers. Police Officers and Detectives searched the area described by the witnesses and found human remains. The remains are in a state of severe decomposition. Detectives and the Thurston County Coroners Office are processing the scene for evidence at this time. This case is currently under investigation. We will update the public when more information becomes available.
Anyone with information about this matter, please contact the Olympia Police Department Detectives at 360.753.8300.
