Every two years the City of Olympia selects a Poet Laureate to engage our entire community in the literary arts. Olympia’s take on the position of Poet Laureate is less an honorary title and more about service over status. Duties include: promoting poetry as an art form, expanding access to the literary arts, and encouraging poetry as a community voice that contributes to a sense of place. Olympia’s next Poet Laureate will be called specifically to utilize the power of poetry and language to contribute insight, foster understanding and support healing around issues of equity and inclusion in our community.
- Application deadline is 11:59pm on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021
- Appointment extends through December 31, 2022
- $1500 stipend per year.
- All practicing poets, over the age of 18, who live or work in the City of Olympia are invited to apply.
- Pre-Submission Workshop: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 5:30pm - Register via ZOOM The workshop will address questions about the position, application and selection process.
