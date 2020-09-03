All City offices including City Hall, Olympia Municipal Court, Olympia Probation Services, and The Olympia Center will be closed on Monday, September 7, 2020, in observance of Labor Day.
City Services Provided
- Fire and Police Emergency Services: Call 9-1-1 for emergency police, fire and medic services.
- Free Parking: Customers shopping downtown are reminded that they do not need to pay the meter on City-recognized holidays.
- Parks Open: City of Olympia Parks will open and close on their normal schedules. Find a complete list at olympiawa.gov/parkmap.
- Public Works Emergencies: Citizens with a Public Works emergency (drinking water, wastewater, STEP alarms, or transportation) can call emergency dispatch at 360.753.8333.
- Regular Waste Collection Schedules In Effect: Residential and commercial garbage, recycling or organics will be collected, based on your regular schedule. Crews may arrive earlier than normal on holidays, so set your cart out by 6 a.m. to ensure collection.
