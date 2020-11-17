SHELTON - Due to new restrictions enacted by Governor Inslee to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the City of Shelton is enacting several updates to our policies effective tomorrow, November 17.
Here’s what is happening in Shelton:
- Beginning Tuesday, November 17, the Civic Center will be closed (except for Municipal Court) to members of the public. This closure is currently scheduled to last through Monday, December 14.
- All non-essential City personnel will be working from home through December 14. If you need to contact a specific staff member, please consult our Staff Directory. Most staff can also be available by appointment if needed.
- Customers will still be able to pay their utility bills online through USA EPay, by mail, or by using the drop box located in the front parking lot of the Civic Center. During this period only, Customer Service staff will be able to accept utility bill payments over the phone.
- Customer Service will be available from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. You can contact Customer Service by phone at (360) 426-4491.
- Development review and permits will continue to be processed. Staff are available to answer questions as needed.
- Municipal Court will be open for court sessions only. To contact the Municipal Court, please call (360) 426-9772, and select option 1.
You can view more information on the Governor’s restrictions here.
We will be providing updates as necessary on the City website (sheltonwa.gov/COVID) and social media with updates from the Civic Center and staff.
We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.
These updates are also available in Spanish on the city’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.